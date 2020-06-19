SSLC exam: Parents collect Hall Tickets
News

SSLC exam: Parents collect Hall Tickets

June 19, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The issuance of Hall Tickets for students appearing for SSLC exam (2019-20) began today. The exam is scheduled to take place from June 25 to July 4. 

The exam, which was initially scheduled to take place from Mar. 27, was deferred by the Government in the wake of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

However, as per the directions of the Education Department and DDPI, the Schools, as a safety measure, are issuing the admission tickets to the parents of students and the students themselves are refrained from visiting Schools as a precautionary measure. 

The Schools have set up separate counters for issuing Hall tickets. The parents are informed over phone the time they have to come to the School for collecting the admission tickets of their wards and accordingly the parents are required to visit the Schools at the specified time and collect the Hall tickets.

Parents were seen visiting the Ideal Jawa Rotary School in city to collect the admission ticket. On the first day today, the School authorities under the guidance of Principal H.A. Veena and Secretary M.C. Manohar, completed the process by issuing Hall ticket to parents of all 105 students (including two repeaters).

The parents were advised to educate their children on maintaining COVID-19 regulation norms such as undergoing thermal screening, maintenance of physical distancing, use of hand sanitisers and wearing of face masks at the Exam Centres and to write the exam without any fear.

DDPI sources said that Schools have been instructed to distribute Hall tickets till June 23.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching