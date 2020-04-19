COVID-19 Sunday update: 4 new cases in Mysuru; 2 from Jubilant, 2 Delhi returnees
April 19, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru registered four new COVID positive cases this morning taking the total to 84. Among the four cases, two cases are employees of Nanjangud-based Jubilant Generics and two others had a travel history to New Delhi. In Mysuru, the active cases are 62

P-385, a 46-year-old male, who had a travel history to New Delhi to attend a religious event, P-386, a 20-year-old male who also had a Delhi travel history, P-387, a 39-year-old male who is a secondary contact of P52 (Jubilant Generics) and P-388, a 23-year-old female who is a contact of P-319 again Jubilant have tested positive.

In a media communication, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar has stated that two positives are Delhi returnees while 8 out of 10 Delhi returnees had tested positive earlier. “These 2 people are the remaining, who were in quarantine facility, and now they have turned positive,” the DC said.

With the latest tally, the total number of positive cases in Karnataka has touched 388 with 14 deaths and 105 discharges.

  1. Harsha says:
    April 19, 2020 at 2:33 pm

    Delhi returnees who had travel history to New Delhi to attend a religious event : please elaborate which event ?
    Why hide the facts that its from T_______(fill in the blanks)…..!!!!!!!!

