COVID-19: CSIR-CFTRI’s biscuits reach patients at AIIMS

April 18, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru, Apr. 18- The high protein biscuits formulated by CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru, has reached the COVID-19 patients now undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

CFTRI supplied 500 kg of high protein biscuits and 500 kg of high protein rusks to the Dietitics Department of the Medical Institute to supply to the patients.

The biscuits were supplied on request from the officials of the Institute. The biscuits contain 14% of protein while usual biscuits contain around 8-9% protein.

“The enriched biscuits will provide protein needed for recuperating patients,” says Dr. K.S.M.S. Raghavarao, Director, CSIR-CFTRI.

“It is also pertinent to mention here that the recipe formulation of the protein enriched products is being done by the dedicated scientists of CSIR-CFTRI, Mysuru and manufactured as per FSSAI regulations,” says Dr. Parmeet Kaur, Chief Dietician, AIIMS, New Delhi, about the biscuits.

COVID patients undergoing treatment in the hospital along with others will be receiving the biscuits as part of their routine diet.

The biscuits were manufactured in Noida, UP, by Seven Seas Private Limited based on the formulation from CSIR-CFTRI and logistic support to supply to the needy was provided by the Indian Society of Agricultural Professionals, New Delhi.