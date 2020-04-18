Ration kits distributed to porters and house-keeping staff at City Railway Station
News

April 18, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: South Western Railway (SWR), Mysuru Division, in collaboration with South Indian Bank, Mysuru, distributed about 80 ration kits to the licensed luggage porters and contractual house-keeping staff at Mysuru Railway Station on Apr.17 as they have been deprived of their livelihood on account of nationwide lockdown and complete suspension of passenger-carrying trains.

On two previous occasions, the SWR Officers’ Association, Mysuru Division, as goodwill and humanitarian gesture, had lent a helping hand by distributing more than 100 grocery kits to licensed luggage porters working in city Railway Station to tide over the difficult situation. 

Aparna Garg, Divisional Railway Manager, SWR, Mysuru Division, has in a press release thanked South Indian Bank for their generous gesture in providing some relief to the needy affected by Coronavirus pandemic. As the lockdown has been further extended up to May 3, she called upon NGOs and other social welfare groups to come forward and generously help them to sail through hard times. 

