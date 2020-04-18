Mandya District Administration launches online M-Pass App

April 18, 2020

Mandya: In a bid to provide passes for the public to travel during emergency situations and to prevent them from running around to procure the same, Mandya Deputy Commissioner Dr. M.V. Venkatesh launched an online M-Pass mobile app at the Office of the Superintendent of Police (SP).

Speaking after launching M-Pass App, the DC said that the District Administration and the Police Department have upgraded the app, through which M-Pass would be provided to the public only during emergency situations.

Continuing, the DC said that the public could download the app to their mobile phone and apply for the M-Pass which would be provided to them through the app and added that the public should use the M-Pass only during emergency situations such as inter-district/inter-State travelling for healthcare, death, accident and other such situations. The DC Warned against misusing the M-Pass.

Mandya Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) K. Yalakkigowda said that the M-Pass App was launched to avoid people travelling unnecessarily and urged the public to utilise the facility only during emergency and co-operate to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking about the M-Pass app, SP Parashuram said that the app is also being launched on the District Police website and also in SP Blog and added that the M-Pass is available in Google Play store from which the public could download the app to their android phones.

Continuing, the SP said that the public should upload their personal information, relevant documents to obtain the pass and KYC details after which the documents would be inspected and then the pass would be provided.

He further said that in case the M-Pass application is rejected, the reason for its rejection would also be available in the app. In case the public is unable to download the M-pass app, they can contact Mahadev at the SP Office through phone who would provide necessary information to them, the SP added. Additional SP Dr. Shobharani and others were present.