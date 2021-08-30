One arrested was out on bail for sandalwood theft

August 30, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: One of the accused in the gang rape, Bhoopathi alas Keeri of Susaipuram of Tamil Nadu, is just 24 but notorious in criminal activities.

In January this year, Bhoopathi was arrested by the Nazarbad Police in connection with a sandalwood smuggling case. With his arrest then along with three others, the Police had busted an inter-State gang and had seized 46 kg sandalwood logs worth Rs. 5.5 lakh and a car used for smuggling.

As many as 10 sandalwood theft cases reported in six Police Station limits were solved. The accused were from Susaipuram of Thalavadi and from Avinashi taluk, Tirupur district. In fact, the smugglers were arrested from a park in K.C. Layout Main Road at the foot of Chamundi Hill.

The modus operandi of the gang was to survey mature sandalwood trees grown in the Government Office premises and cut it during night and take it away to Tamil Nadu where it was sold for customers. The accused used to cut a tree in minutes using a battery-operated saw. The Lancer car used by the gang to transport the sandalwood logs was also seized.

Soon after the arrest, Bhoopathi managed to secure bail and this helped him indulge in more crimes, Police said. Meanwhile, a video clip of a woman, said to be Bhoopathi’s mother, shedding tears for her son has gone viral. The woman claimed that her son was innocent and the Police had taken him away without any reason when he was asleep.