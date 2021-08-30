Gang rape incident at Chamundi Foothill: Four accused undergo DNA sampling, medical tests

August 30, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: All the five accused in the Aug. 24 gang rape of a 22-year-old MBA student who were arrested in Tamil Nadu have been produced before the 3rd Judicial Magistrate First Class Court and the judge has remanded them to 10-day Police custody.

While their custody was secured on Saturday night itself, four of them were subjected to medical tests at a private hospital in the city yesterday. Medical tests are crucial in rape cases and this is considered as clinching evidence in punishing the criminals.

While subjecting them to medical tests, their samples of hair and skin (DNA samples) were collected by Police and have been sent to the Forensic Sciences Laboratory for examination and a detailed analysis.

Minor’s age to be determined

Of the arrested, one is a minor and the Police are ascertaining his age and are collecting evidence though the accused has stated that he is 17. Teams will have to corroborate other evidence to determine his exact age.

After the infamous 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder in New Delhi, the Juvenile Justice Act, which allows children aged between 16 and 18 years and in conflict with the law to be tried as adults in cases of heinous offences, took effect in January 2016. The city Police, however, did not subject the minor to medical tests, sources said.

Police sources said that accused were being questioned and interrogated for additional information pertaining to the crime and also past offences. The complaint has been registered in the Alanahalli Police Station and multiple teams comprising officers drawn from different Police Stations have been pulled in to investigate various angles. Sources said that Devaraja ACP Shashidhar is leading the interrogation team.

Two more on the run

According to the statement given by the complainant, who is the rape survivor’s friend, there are six accused and one is absconding. But the Tirupur Police have stated two more persons are also involved in the crime and were on the run.

The search for them in Tamil Nadu has been intensified and a team has been stationed there to monitor their movements. The city Police believe that there are two more accused as certain statements given by the victim’s friend were incoherent and had gaps.

It has already been established that these criminals had targeted many couples in the past at the foot of Chamundi Hill and surrounding areas where there are many bushy and secluded places. They used to threaten, blackmail and even molest the women while the victims never filed complaints due to fear and shame.

Routine for three years

All five accused have criminal background and were involved in crimes like thefts & robbery. They had cases registered against them in different Police Stations in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The gang had made Mysuru their centre of operations and after doing manual labour at APMC in Bandipalya they used to consume alcohol to their heart’s content and then indulge in crimes. The gang bought liquor at the APMC yard and then reached the foothills of Chamundi looking for targets. They have been following this routine for three years.

They used to target couples, youths and lone women especially at secluded areas at the foot of Chamundi Hill. While two of the accused used to molest and harass women, others looted money, mobile phones and valuables after threatening.