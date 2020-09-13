Community Learning Centres for underprivileged children launched

September 13, 2020

DCP asks children to utilise Govt. benefits

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Mysuru, has called upon the children to make use of facilities extended by the State Government and become responsible citizens of the country.

He was speaking after launching ‘Community Learning Centres’ under the Sugamya Shiksha Programme, organised by GRAAM (Grassroots Research and Advocacy Movement), at Metagalli Learning Centre and was connected to other 8 centres through online.

He thanked the organisers for inviting him to inaugurate as well as to spend some time with children in backward areas. He wanted the kids to study well and respect the parent’s hard work who sacrifice many things for their upbringing.

The Community Learning Centres aim at creating conducive environment where students can enjoy reading and learning skills till the school re-opens.

“You utilise the facilities given by the Government to study well, become good citizens and help in building nation,” he said.

Dr. Basavaraju R. Shreshta, Executive Director, GRAAM, in his inaugural address, emphasised the computer skills training, spoken English training and life skills.

He said his organisation is giving the scholarships to the economically weaker SSLC students and also started the community learning centres with the support of Aries Global.

These Learning Centres are designed to make the underprivileged children engage in learning, to talk, to share, to be with the peers and have fun with learning. The Centres are functioning in Metagalli, Koorgalli, Udbur and Salundi benefiting around 200 students.

A Community Learning Centre conducts classes in 3 batches of 10 children each for two hours; Each centre is managed by a facilitator; Activities to strengthen the fundamentals of Language, Maths and life skill are conducted.

Reading newspapers, reading time, yogasna are part of the two-hour schedule; Physical distancing, hand sanitisation, thermo check and wearing mask are followed compulsorily in these centres; Home visit with follow-up of health status at home of each child are conducted.

Ramesh, Corporator and Govindaraj, a community leader, were present on the occasion. For details contact Mob: 98867-67873, according to a release.