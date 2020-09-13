Public libraries reopened
September 13, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Further easing COVID-19 restrictions, the State Government has ordered reopening of public libraries across the State from yesterday (Sept. 12).

While all public libraries will be open for readers, the public libraries in Containment Zones will remain closed. Following the  order, all 39 public libraries in Mysuru city, including Mysuru District Central Library and its branches, Seva Kendra Libraries, Community Children’s Library and Reading Rooms will remain open from 8 am to 11.30 am and 4 pm to 8 pm from Saturday. Kuvempu Mobile Library will also be functioning from 10 am to 6 pm.

Other 252 libraries in Mysuru district including  Gram Panchayat Libraries will remain opened from 9 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 6 pm. 

In a release, Deputy Director of Mysuru City and District Libraries B. Manjunath has stated that all readers visiting public libraries should wear masks and maintain social distancing and should undergo thermal screening before entering the libraries.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, B. Manjunath said, “As we need few more days to prepare for implementation of all necessary precautionary measures due to COVID pandemic, only service pertaining to borrowing books  would be available for public in all libraries coming under Mysuru District Central Library till Sept. 16. I would request readers and students to cooperate with us.”

