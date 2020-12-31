Complete electrification of Railway Network by 2023: A welcome move

December 31, 2020

Sir,

The recent announcement by Railway Board regarding complete electrification of its Railway Network by 2023 is welcome.

Indian Railways, of late, is dependent much on fossil fuel through diesel-powered locos affecting the environment badly. As otherwise complete electrification of its entire route network will reduce carbon emission levels and makes the transporter a highly sustainable and eco-friendly organisation.

The target of 2023 should be completed quickly in phases across all the Railway Zones including Railway lines along the Konkan route. A deep focus on non-electrified tracks including its survey, along with doubling/tripling/quadrupling of tracks as necessary should be taken up at the earliest without much delay.

Complete electrification as announced will bring in immense opportunities to Indian Railways and may help identify ways to reduce cost to the exchequer. Railways should thus make all efforts to inch closer towards achieving eco-friendly electrified lines by doing away with diesel-powered locos in a fast-paced manner by 2023.

– Varun Dambal, Bengaluru, 28.12.2020

