Complete electrification of Railway Network by 2023: A welcome move
Voice of The Reader

Complete electrification of Railway Network by 2023: A welcome move

December 31, 2020

Sir,

The recent announcement by Railway Board regarding complete electrification of its Railway Network by 2023 is welcome.

Indian Railways, of late, is dependent much on fossil fuel through diesel-powered locos affecting the environment badly. As otherwise complete electrification of its entire route network will reduce carbon emission levels and makes the transporter a highly sustainable and eco-friendly organisation.

The target of 2023 should be completed quickly in phases across all the Railway Zones including Railway lines along the Konkan route. A deep focus on non-electrified tracks including its survey, along with doubling/tripling/quadrupling of tracks as necessary should be taken up at the earliest without much delay.

Complete electrification as announced will bring in immense opportunities to Indian Railways and may help identify ways to reduce cost to the exchequer. Railways should thus make all efforts to inch closer towards achieving eco-friendly electrified lines by doing away with diesel-powered locos in a fast-paced manner by 2023.

– Varun Dambal, Bengaluru, 28.12.2020

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching