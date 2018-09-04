Complete work on Govt. School, College buildings soon: CM

Bengaluru: Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has directed the authorities concerned to provide basic facilities by speeding up the building repair work and construction of new classrooms in Government Schools and Colleges.

A meeting was held yesterday regarding providing basic facilities to First Grade Degree and Technical Education Colleges, Primary, Secondary Schools under NABARD. There is a proposal before the Government to take up repair work of 502 Government Primary Schools at a cost of Rs.300 crore and demolish 233 Government Secondary Schools and build new ones at a cost of Rs. 78.90 crore.

The CM asked for the tender process to be called and start the work immediately. He said Rs.150 crore had already been released for adding new classrooms and toilets to Primary Schools.

He said that in this year’s budget, Rs.5.76 crore has been allotted to NABARD works and directed the Finance Department officials to release the remaining Rs.39.42 crore for the works.

There are 395 posts of Principals vacant in the Department of Collegiate Education and 480 posts of lecturers and all these posts have to be filled up. In all, 3,000 new jobs have to be created, informed the Department’s Commissioner N. Manjula at the meeting. The CM directed her to send a proposal in this regard to the Finance Department.