JD(S) retains hold in Mandya

Mandya: Even as the coalition partners in the State Government — JD(S) and Congress — engaged in a ‘friendly fight’ in the Urban Local Body (ULB) polls, the JD(S) managed to retain its hold in Mandya district, winning in all ULBs.

The JD(S) managed to hold on to power in Mandya CMC (City Municipal Council) by winning 18 seats in the 35-member Civic Body. The Congress managed to win 10 seats, while the BJP two and independents five seats.

In Maddur TMC (Town Municipal Council), the JD(S) won an absolute majority winning 12 out of the 23 seats, while Congress won four, BJP one and independents six.

The JD(S) overwhelmingly won the Pandavapuara TMC polls, bagging 18 out of the 23 Wards. The Congress could win only three seats, the BJP and KRRS one each.

The JD(S) barely managed to win the Nagamangala TMC, bagging 12 out of the 23 Wards, while the Congress, which gave a tough fight, won 11 seats.

However, the Congress got some consolation in the district, by winning the Bellur Town Panchayat. The party managed to win seven out of the 13 seats, while the JD(S) won in four seats and independent candidates in two.