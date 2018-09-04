2018 MCC Polls sidelights

Wins with the biggest margin

BSP candidate from Ward No. 56 (Krishnamurthypuram) Begum alias Pallavi won with a huge margin of 2,904 votes. Pallavi secured 4,108 votes. Her closest rival Congress candidate Ambika secured 1,204.

Wins by least margin of votes

BJP candidate from Ward No. 58 R.K. Sharath Kumar, a first time contestant, sneaked in with a 8-vote lead making him the candidate to win the election with the least margin. Sharath Kumar is the son-in-law of BJP National Council Member and former Chairman of Karnataka Exhibition Authority B.P. Manjunath.

First Kodava to enter MCC

M.U Subbaiah, an advocate who contested from Ward No. 20 (Vijayanagar) on a BJP ticket, won the election becoming the first person from the Kodava community to enter the Mysuru City Corporation. He defeated his nearest rival Gopalswamy, the brother-in-law of former Corporator Mahadesh, by 423 votes.

Got least votes…

Prema Kumari, who contested as an Independent candidate from Ward No. 57 (Kuvempunagar) lost by polling the least number of votes. She got 16 votes. The total votes polled in this Ward was approximately 6,000 of which Prema Kumari got just 16. The winning candidate from BJP, M.C. Ramesh polled 2,705 votes.

Highest number of women

For the first time, the MCC will be having the highest number of women Corporators. Of the 65 Corporators, 32 are women.

The increase is because of the 50 percent reservation for women. While 13 women members have been elected on a BJP ticket, 11 have been elected from the JD(S), seven from the Congress and one from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

3,500 voters go for NOTA

The Election Commission had introduced NOTA (None Of The Above) option in the MCC polls for the first time and out of the 3,99,428 votes cast in the MCC polls, 3,522 voters preferred NOTA, thus rejecting all candidates who were in fray.