Burglars decamp with 12 kg gold, Rs.6 lakh cash from Kaveri Grameena Bank
Mysuru: Burglars, who gained entry into Kaveri Grameena Bank (KGB), Kyathanahalli Branch at Alanahalli Gate in H.D. Kote taluk, have decamped with 12 kg gold ornaments and Rs.6 lakh cash kept in the bank’s vault.

It is suspected that the robbery might have taken place either on Saturday night or Sunday night.

The burglars, who gained entry into the Bank by cutting the iron rods of the window below the stairs, have used a gas cutter to open the vault and escaped with the booty.

The incident came to light yesterday morning, when the Bank staff opened the door. Meanwhile, CCTV footage of the CCTV Camera installed in the Bank showed two masked men entering the Bank.

The miscreants had disconnected the wires of the burglar’s alarm, cut the wires of the CCTV camera and also the wire supplying power to the computer.

IGP (Southern Range) Sharath Chandra, SP Amith Singh and Dy.SP Bhaskar Rai rushed to the spot and inspected the place.

Based on the complaint lodged by the Bank authorities, H.D. Kote Circle Inspector Harish Kumar, Sub-Inspector Ashok and staff Srinivas, Shivakumar, Guru, Lathif and others are investigating.

 

September 4, 2018

