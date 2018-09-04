House costing lakhs turns into Naga Temple

Yaduveer participates in ground-breaking ceremony at Bidarahosahalli in Maddur

Mandya: It is everyone’s desire to build a dream house. And after spending lakhs of rupees, if the experience turns into a nightmare, then drastic decisions have to be taken. However, the decision could become easy when there is a divine guidance.

This is how the story unfolds in the house belonging to the couple Rekha and Mahesh, residents of Bidarahosahalli, Maddur Taluk. They spent lakhs of rupees and built a majestic bungalow. But with it followed the problems and they began suffering economically, health issues cropped up and the whole family life turned upside down.

The reason was as soon as the construction was completed, the anthills started appearing in the house (see photo below). However much they tried, they could not destroy them. The more they tried to demolish the anthills, more it appeared and with it their problems grew.

Finally, after exhausting all options, the man of the house Mahesh heard an inner voice which directed him to convert the house into a temple. The moment he heard the directions from the God, he decided to build the Naga Temple.

The couple started performing pujas with great devotion regularly. Even as they retained the house with anthills, the next step they took was to dig foundation for the new Naga Temple right next to the house.

They even invited the scion of erstwhile royal family of Mysore, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar to offer puja to the anthill along with his uncle M.L. Varchuswee S.S. Raje Urs.

The erstwhile royals came in their traditional dress and participated in the ground-breaking ceremony (guddali puja) with a great deal of religious fervour in the presence of priests and other Seers.

The place where the house is located is suffused with a holy atmosphere, feel the villagers. The mud in this place emanates a sandalwood fragrance and the way the anthill keeps growing is due to some divine intervention, they said.

Moreover this house is situated at the border adjoining three villages of Yaladahalli, Bidarahalli and Bidarahosahalli. Hence, the decision of the owner Mahesh and his co-operative wife Rekha to build the Naga Temple augurs well for everyone, said the villagers and added that they would cooperate in the building of the temple.

As miracles go, this again is one of those which could baffle the scientists but not the God-fearing people of Bidarahosahalli who are all for the construction of Naga Temple. With the royal touch, the divinity of the place is also enhanced.

By Nagaiah Lalanakere