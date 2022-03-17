Maddur Taluk’s tail-end regions too will get KRS water: CM

March 17, 2022

Pandavapura: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured that he would work towards providing KRS water to the tail-end regions of Maddur taluk.

He was speaking at the stage programme of Vairamudi Utsava held at Melukote in the taluk on Monday night.

Recalling that as a Water Resources Minister earlier, he had developed 16 Gates of KRS Dam, Bommai said that he would now take up modernisation of canals and ensure that the Dam water reaches even the tail-end regions of Maddur taluk, which are facing water shortage.

Referring to Mandya’s MySugar factory, Bommai said he was pained to see the current status of the first Sugar Mill of South India. Asserting that the Government was committed for the revival of MySugar factory, Bommai said that the Government has set aside Rs. 50 crore in the State Budget for the purpose. ‘I will be happy only when the factory re-starts sugarcane crushing operations,’ he added.

Recalling his association with Mandya district since the 1990s, Bommai said that the district has many religious places and Melukote is one of the top holy shrines. Assuring that he would develop Mandya as a tourist spot, he said that a 50-room Yatri Nivas will be built at Melukote. The Government will also consider formation of Melukote Development Authority, he added.

Senior MLC Basavaraj Horatti, in his address, said that he was delighted to visit Melukote. It is such a holy place that he feels relieved of all tensions upon coming here, he added.

Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports K.C. Narayanagowda said that Melukote MLA C.S. Puttaraju as a Minister earlier had released Rs. 2 crore for the development of the hill shrine. Now, he (Narayanagowda) as a Minister from Mandya, will work towards developing the hill shrine further for making it a big tourist attraction, Narayanagowda added.

MLA C.S. Puttaraju said that Basavaraj Bommai has created a history of sorts by becoming the first CM to have launched the Vairamudi Utsava. Pointing out that the works on second phase of Balighatta Lift Irrigation scheme has started, he declared that Dudda and Shyadanahalli Lift Irrigation schemes too will be launched soon.

MP Sumalatha Ambarish, in her address, likened the Chief Minister to cricketer M.S. Dhoni who was a cool Captain of the country’s Cricket team. Lauding the CM for his temperament, the MP appealed him to develop Mandya, which is located on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway as a prominent tourist destination.

Mandya District In-charge Minister K. Gopalaiah, MySugar Chairman J. Shivalingegowda, KEONICS Director Manjunath, Mandya District BJP President Vijaykumar, leaders C. Ashok, Umesh, Siddaramaiah and Dr. N.S. Indresh, Deputy Commissioner S. Aswathi, Zilla Panchayat CEO Divya Prabhu, SP N. Yatish, Pandavapura Assistant Commissioner Shivanandamurthy and others were present on the occasion.