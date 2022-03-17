Dr. Mahesh Joshi regrets grammatical mistakes in most Kannada books

March 17, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Announcing that it has been planned to host a National-level Publishers Meet soon after Akhila Bharatha Kannada Sahitya Sammelana to take place at Haveri in April, Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Nadoja Dr. Mahesh Joshi sought the co-operation of all Publishers and writers for the success of the event.

He was speaking at the valedictory of the Second State-level Publishers Conference organised by Kannada Book Authority at Maharaja’s College Centenary Hall here on Tuesday.

Pointing out that a National-level Publishers Conference took place in Bengaluru in 1977, Dr. Joshi maintained that no such conference has taken place since then. Noting that no other State has a Book Authority like the one in Karnataka, he asserted that only Kannada books will be allowed at stalls during Haveri Kannada Sahitya Sammelana.

Stating that the Parishat has been sanctioned Rs. 20 crore for organisation of annual Kannada meet, he contended that the money will be used judiciously and unnecessary expenditures will be cut down.

Regretting that there are many grammatical mistakes in most Kannada books, Dr. Joshi suggested the Book Authority to hold workshops for proof readers and writers.

The day-long Publishers Conference adopted five resolutions — To hold Publishers and Writers Meet once in a year; Widen the scope of Kannada Publications in social media sites; Technology adaptation by Publishers in keeping with the times; Enhancement of ceiling on purchase of books from the current 300 to 500 and Payment of money by the Government to Publishers for the books purchased by it in the same financial year.

Kannada Book Authority Chairman Dr. Nandeesh Hanche, Publisher T.S. Chayapathi and others were present.