Plays enthral spectators

March 17, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The plays enacted on the fifth day of ongoing Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival at Rangayana enthralled the spectators.

Shivamogga’s theatre group — Hongirana — staged the play ‘Ea Sooru Kottaru E Soora Kodevu’ at Vanaranga. The play portrayed the patriotism that was prevalent among the population during the freedom struggle. The play explained how the residents of Ea Sooru village in Shivamogga district were appointed as Government officials and how they took on the Britishers by introducing their own laws. The play was directed by senior artiste Dr. Saswehalli Satish.

Kannada play ‘Rama-Ravanara Yuddha’ focusing on Ramarajya concept, was enacted by Kalaburagi Rangayana artistes at Kalamandira. The play was directed by Venkatesh Mastara Yapaladinni and adapted by Mahantesh Raichur.

Abhinay Kalyan theatre group of Thane near Mumbai, performed ‘Ashanthi Parva’ Marathi play at Bhoomigeeta auditorium. The play focused on the travails of two women on having an unwanted child during the Kurukshetra war between Pandavas and Kauravas. The play was directed by Abhijeet Zunjarrao.

Savadatti’s Ranga Aradhana Cultural Organisation staged ‘Jalapola’ play at Sampat Rangamandira. The play focused on the problems that a family at Athani in Belgavi district had to face when the family head left home out of dejection during the Quit India Movement in pre-independence days. The play is based on a story of Vamana Kulkarni and directed by Zakir Nadaf.