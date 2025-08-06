Confusion over GST notices: Commercial Tax Department holds workshop on UPI-linked process

August 6, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: To address widespread confusion and concerns among merchants and the business community following the recent issuance of notices, the Commercial Tax Department had organised a workshop at its premises in city on Monday.

Speaking at the workshop, P.D. Shobha, In-charge Joint Commissioner (Administration Division) of Commercial Tax Department, reassured businessmen that there was no need to panic upon receiving notice from the Department.

“Merchants and businessmen who receive notices can always visit the office to clarify their doubts and seek any information they require. Do not panic the moment you receive a notice. Come to the office or contact the Department directly to get your queries resolved,” advised the Joint Commissioner.

Clarifying the basis for the notices, she explained, “Our Department collected information from UPI transactions and issued communications to merchants based on that data. In fact, these were not notices in the legal sense, but were merely informational. The lack of awareness among the business community created unnecessary confusion. However, Mysuru citizens are generally well-informed, so panic was minimal.”

Threshold for GST registration

Supreet Dev, Assistant Commissioner, Commercial Tax Office clarified misconceptions regarding GST. “GST is not being levied based on UPI transactions. Rather, UPI transaction data is being used to identify businesses whose turnover exceeds the threshold for GST registration, he added.

The Assistant Commissioner provided details on GST registration, annual turnover limits and exemptions. He urged merchants not to panic and to approach the Department for clarifications. “Businessmen can submit their relevant documents and provide proof of their turnover. The Department will assess GST liability based on these submitted records,” he explained.

Exempt items

He further outlined the turnover thresholds: An annual limit of Rs. 40 lakh for those engaged exclusively in goods and Rs. 20 lakh for service-oriented businesses. He also clarified which items attract GST and which are exempt. “Ghee, ice cream, edible oils, processed food, hotel services and certain other goods and services are taxed under GST, while fresh fruits, vegetables, mutton, unprocessed food grains, and education services are exempted,” he informed.

Explaining the registration process, Supreet Dev informed that GST registration can be done online by logging on to www.gst.gov.in using Aadhaar card, PAN card, a photograph, proof of business address and bank account details. Applicants must first fill Application A and enter the OTP, followed by Application B (detailing turnover). GST registration will be issued upon official approval and is entirely free of cost.

For assistance, business owners can contact Ph: 0821-2420360, toll-free number 1800-425-6300, or visit the office between 10 am and 5:30 pm.

Mysuru Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayanagowda, thanked the officials and urged all merchants and businessmen to complete their GST registration promptly, calling it a “simple and straightforward process.”