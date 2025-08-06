After HC’s slam, KSRTC workers call off strike

August 6, 2025

KSRTC, other Transport Corporations resume service on regular bus routes including Mysuru

Bengaluru/Mysuru: As the Divisional Bench of Karnataka High Court cracked a whip, warning to treat the KSRTC strike yesterday as a contempt of court, the protesting Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees and three other Transport Corporations, relented and returned to duty, restoring normalcy by same evening across the State.

The office-bearers of Joint Action Committee (JAC) of various trade unions associated with the Transport Corporations, drew inference from the High Court’s serious observations, soon after the strike unfolded and announced to call off the strike, directing the staff to resume work without any delay.

Addressing media persons, H.V. Anantha Subbarao, President of Joint Action Committee said, following the advice of advocates, the strike has been temporarily called off and the agitating employees have been directed to return, with an assurance of standing with them.

In Mysuru too, normalcy returned by evening with majority of KSRTC buses operating on designated routes, much to the relief of the commuters.

KSRTC DC speaks

Srinivas, KSRTC Divisional Controller (DC), Mysuru Rural said, following the strike call, about 300 buses were operated with the help of outsourced and trainee staff. As the protesting employees resumed duty, the inter-district and inter-State bus services was restarted by evening.

Earlier in the day, the divisional bench of the High Court, that heard a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) questioning KSRTC strike, had taken the Joint Action Committee (JAC) to task.

HC observation

“The HC divisional bench had taken exception to the manner in which JAC had gone ahead with the strike call, despite invoking Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA). Though an order was issued not to call for strike, you haven’t followed the order. Under ESMA, there is a provision to arrest the office-bearers of associations. By tomorrow (Aug. 6), the Court should be informed of calling off the strike,” the Court had directed the advocate representing the JAC.

Otherwise, a case under Contempt of Court shall be filed, the HC bench had warned. Subsequently, the advocate representing JAC had assured the Court that, the Transport Corporations workers won’t continue with the strike.