End of an era… Registered Post ends Sept. 1; to merge with Speed Post

August 6, 2025

By Bapu Lingaraj Urs

Mysore/Mysuru: The decades-old Registered Post service of the Postal Department is poised to enter the pages of history, with the Union Ministry of Communications — the authority overseeing Telecommunications and Postal Services in India — officially discontinuing the service effective Sept. 1.

This decision marks the end of an era for a service that has been integral to secure postal communication for decades. The Ministry has announced that the Registered Post facility will now be merged with the Department’s Speed Post service, in what is described as a move to streamline postal operations and provide faster delivery options to the public.

The primary reason cited for scrapping Registered Post is its steadily declining usage. Once widely preferred for delivering legal and official communications, the service has seen a sharp fall in patronage over the years as digital modes of communication and alternative postal services gained prominence.

Historical role

Since its introduction in 1986, Registered Post has become the go-to service for securely dispatching documents requiring proof of delivery and authenticity. It was extensively used for sending Court orders, legal notices, employment offer letters, banking documents, government correspondence, and other critical communications that demanded accountability and tracking.

The hallmark feature of Registered Post was its strict delivery protocol: Postal staff were required to hand over the item only to the person it was addressed to, ensuring confidentiality and reliability. This made it a trusted service among citizens, especially for sensitive and legal documents.

Statistical decline

Data underscores the fall in demand. Post Offices across India handled 244.4 million Registered Post items in 2011-12, a number that fell to 184.6 million by 2019-20.

The decline has continued into 2024-25, prompting the Ministry to reevaluate the viability of continuing the service. With patronage at an all-time low, the decision was taken to phase it out and instead promote the already existing Speed Post service as a replacement.

Key differences

While Speed Post offers faster delivery, there are significant differences in service terms. Registered Post mandated personal delivery to the addressee, ensuring secure handover. In contrast, Speed Post can be received by anyone associated with the addressee, which, while convenient, has raised concerns about security and accountability.

Another key concern is cost. The base tariff for Registered Post stood at Rs. 26, whereas Speed Post begins at Rs. 41. Citizens accustomed to the lower pricing and stringent security of Registered Post worry that the merger may increase their expenses while diluting the personal delivery guarantee they relied on.

Trustworthy aspect

Many long-time users believe that Registered Post was safer and more trustworthy than Speed Post. For them, the decision marks not just a service change but the loss of an institution that provided peace of mind for decades.

G. Harish, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Mysuru Division, confirmed that the India Post website mentions the merger of Registered Post with Speed Post. However, he clarified that no official circular or notification has yet been received from the Union Ministry of Communications. “Until we receive an official intimation, I cannot comment on the matter,” he stated.

The phasing out of Registered Post signals a major shift in the country’s postal services, reflective of changing times and evolving communication methods. While the merger aims to offer quicker service, it also brings to an end a trusted legacy of postal reliability that many citizens grew up with.

History of postal services in India

The postal service in India traces its origins to the British era, when Governor-General Warren Hastings extended what was then an exclusive service for British citizens to the general public of India in 1774. This marked the first formal introduction of postal services in the country.

Several decades later, Lord Dalhousie, serving as Governor-General, enacted the Postal Services Act and established the first official Post Office in India on Oct. 1, 1854 — a milestone that laid the foundation for a nationwide postal network.

Over time, this network expanded steadily, evolving into the largest postal system in the world in recent years. Today, India boasts 1,64,987 Post Offices spread across 23 postal divisions nationwide.

Remarkably, this vast network has endured stiff competition from private courier companies, the rise of digital communications, e-commerce logistics, and other modern delivery agencies.

Through these challenges, India Post has retained the trust of the public for nearly two centuries, earning its reputation for reliability, efficiency, and resilience in the face of changing times.