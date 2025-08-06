Inauguration of 21st edition of Ramsons Bombe Mane tomorrow

August 6, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The 21st edition of Ramsons Bombe Mane will be inaugurated tomorrow (Aug. 7) at 6 pm at No. 91, Main Road, Nazarbad, Mysuru. [Mob: 98801-11625]

As the monsoon is waning, nature is in the revival mode with every tree blushing with happy green and getting ready for the winter which is just around the corner. The first nine days of sharad-ritu, also called as ‘Sharannavaratri’ are the auspicious dates when the Goddess Durga is invoked in most households across India in different avatars and rituals. She is offered love, respect and worship with utmost devotion. In the east part of the country, she is adored as the daughter who is returning to her mother’s home; in the west, she is propitiated as a mother and her fertile womb (garbha) is worshipped with dance and gaiety. Elsewhere, she is the warrior goddess. But closer home, she is venerated as the divine girl. On the first day, she is six years old, on the second, she is seven and so on… On the tenth day, Vijayadashami, she is Shodashi or sixteen years old.

In South India, the Goddess is a child who loves dolls. Each and every doll in the house is neatly, aesthetically arranged on a tiered pedestal and offered for the divine child for her pastime. This is the celebrated ‘Bombe Habba’ of Mysuru.

Renaissance of this doll festival of Mysuru happened in October 2005 when Ramsons first organised Bombe Mane. Thousands of dolls from across the country are sourced and specially designed for this exhibition for the past 21 years. Dolls that mirror the aesthetics and cultural sensibilities of our hallowed land are handpicked for best craftsmanship and quality. Dolls made of clay, paper, cloth, wood, metal, glass and ceramics have been diligently collected and displayed at the ‘Ramsons Bombe Mane’ expo.

In keeping with the tradition, Ramsons design team has designed new doll-dioramas depicting the private royal Dasara celebrations within the palace like Saraswati Puja, Pada Puja, Shami Puja, Ayudha Puja and Vahana Puja.

Inspired from the Mysore style paintings, Goddesses Meenakshi, Kamakshi, Vishalakshi, Indrakshi and Gayatri have been created as beautiful paper mesh dolls. Many more new dolls are going on display along with the regular fare of dolls.

This year, the special display section has three dioramas depicting different facets of the much loved and worshipped Hanuman. Across India, the orange coloured deity of the simian god is invoked for strength, fearlessness, oratory, knowledge, intelligence, friendship and utter devotion. One can behold this beloved god in his different avatars at ‘Hanumad Vilasa.’

The 21st edition of Ramsons Bombe Mane will be inaugurated by Raja Krishnappa Nayaka Balavant Bahari Bahadur of Surapura Samsthana. The special display section will be inaugurated by Dr. Helen Philon and Stephane Bloch Saloz, who have founded the Deccan Heritage Foundation. The expo will be open from 10 am to 7 pm throughout the year.

Brief introduction of the chief guests…

Raja Krishnappa Nayaka Balavant Bahari Bahadur, Surapura Samsthana: The present head of the Surapura royal family, Sri Raja Krishnappa Nayaka Balavanta Bahari Bahadur, will inaugurate the event. The Surapura royal family is one of the foremost among the South Indians who revolted against British rule in what is now referred as the Sepoy Mutiny of 1857. They rose in rebellion and paid the price with being subdued and the principality was unjustly treated under the infamous Doctrine of Lapse as the ruler Raja Venkatappa Nayaka IV died childless under mysterious circumstances. His widow Rani Rangamma took over the reins and continued the valorous saga of the royal family whose heritage spans the lives of 17 Rajas since 1636 CE.

Dr. Helen Philon, Founding Trustee, Deccan Heritage Foundation: Helen Philon is a scholar with an M.Ph. in Pre-Islamic Art and a Ph.D on Bahmani Deccan architecture from the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London. Helen was the curator of the Islamic Department at the Benaki Museum in Athens, Greece and has published works on architecture and conservation. Helen fell in love with the Deccan while studying the region for her doctoral dissertation. Her desire to preserve the historic monuments of this region’s for future as she felt a particular affinity for places located at across road of civilization where different cultures can interact. In its ruins she saw an unending dialogue between the various civilisations that flourished in the Deccan for thousands of years. Helen was instrumental in the founding of the Deccan Heritage Foundation in the UK and India as well as that of the American Friends of the Deccan Heritage Foundation in the US.

Stephane Bloch Saloz, Co-Founder and Trustee, Deccan Heritage Foundation: Stephane Bloch Saloz, a Co-Founder of the Deccan Heritage Foundation, is the present Chairman of its Board of Directors. He has also been a Trustee of the Board of the American Friends of the Deccan Heritage Foundation since its inception and since 2024 as a Director on the Board of Deccan Heritage Foundation India. Stephane trained as a lawyer and worked for the international law firm, Baker McKenzie, before joining the Edmond de Rothschild Group in 1978. Having left the Managing Committee of Directors of the Bank Privee Edmond de Rothschild in Geneva, he remained on the Board of several banks of this international group, while returning to Italy. In addition, in 2000, he took the Chairmanship of Christie’s Italia. After his term with the international auction house, while keeping his interests and Directorships in Italy. He visits India on a frequent basis.