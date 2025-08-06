Speech, hearing impaired youth carves a niche career at AIISH

August 6, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: A speech and hearing impaired youth has achieved on par with others, finding a niche career at the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), a premier institute of the Central Government, functioning in the city.

This is the inspiring story of S.C. Sandesh, who is employed as Junior Document Assistant at AIISH. A native of Shanivarasanthe, Somwarpet taluk in Kodagu district, he is currently a resident of Mysuru, living with his wife and three-year-old daughter. He owes his life built on grit and determination to AIISH, which has made a difference to the lives of several others, but in varying degrees.

Sandesh was a one-and-a-half-year-old kid, when his mother Triveni, noticed something amiss in him. Unlike his peers, he was neither gibberish in responding to the clap of the hands nor babbling to a childish speech. His mother who had heard about the therapy available for such children at AIISH, through a programme broadcast on All India Radio’s (AIR)/ Akashvani, brought him to AIISH.

When the experts evaluated his speech and hearing ability, it was diagnosed that, he lacked ability to hear from his right ear, while he could hear 70% with the help of a hearing aid in his left ear. Since then, he underwent a speech therapy for three years. He had his primary and high school education in the city and later did his Diploma in Computer Science. Sandesh, joined AIISH as a Document Assistant on outsource basis in 2014 and was absorbed into the service as a permanent employee five years later.

Said Sandesh, “When my mother brought me here as a kid to AIISH, the treatment was totally free. Now, the treatment is in the range of Rs. 100 to Rs. 200. For three years, the experts taught me relentlessly and made me memorise what they taught. As I was treated using all methods, I am leading a happy life now. I am married and have a three-year-old daughter. More than that, I am happy to find the job at a place where I was treated to overcome odds.”

AIISH Director M. Pushpavathi said, the parents of the kids who behave abnormally, without being able to hear or speak, can visit AIISH and avail of the facilities provided by the Central Government at affordable cost. Along with quality treatment, the emphasis is on special learning sessions for the disabled children to shape their life.