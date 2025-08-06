Residents foil wire-burning attempt near Varuna Canal

August 6, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: In Rajivnagar 3rd Stage, along the Varuna Canal, three men transporting electrical wires in an auto (KA-09-B-3884) were caught red-handed by residents while attempting to burn the wires to extract copper.

The trio had brought three sacks of serial-set wires and had already started separating and setting them ablaze on the canal bank. Thick plumes of smoke drew the attention of nearby residents, who rushed to the spot, doused the flames, and confronted the men.

During questioning, the accused admitted it was their first attempt in the area, claiming they were trying to earn quick money by selling the copper. They pleaded not to be reported and promised not to return.

Residents issued a stern warning and said, “You may earn a few rupees by burning wires, but thousands here are losing their health. The toxic fumes are dangerous, cause lasting harm, and pollute the environment. This is also a criminal offence.”