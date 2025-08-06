Residents foil wire-burning attempt near Varuna Canal
News

Residents foil wire-burning attempt near Varuna Canal

August 6, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: In Rajivnagar 3rd Stage, along the Varuna Canal, three men transporting electrical wires in an auto (KA-09-B-3884) were caught red-handed by residents while attempting to burn the wires to extract copper.

The trio had brought three sacks of serial-set wires and had already started separating and setting them ablaze on the canal bank. Thick plumes of smoke drew the attention of nearby residents, who rushed to the spot, doused the flames, and confronted the men.

During questioning, the accused admitted it was their first attempt in the area, claiming they were trying to earn quick money by selling the copper. They pleaded not to be reported and promised not to return.

Residents issued a stern warning and said, “You may earn a few rupees by burning wires, but thousands here are losing their health. The toxic fumes are dangerous, cause lasting harm, and pollute the environment. This is also a criminal offence.”

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching