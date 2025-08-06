New KSISF Mysuru Battalion gets Police Commissioner’s old office
August 6, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The newly created Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF), Mysuru Battalion, will function out of the old City Police Commissioner’s Office on Mirza Road, Nazarbad here.

In a latest development, CM Siddaramaiah has sent a missive dated July 29, 2025, to the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG and IGP) to hand over the old City Police Commissioner’s office building for the newly formed KSISF battalion of Mysuru division, as the latter doesn’t have office space of its own, deterring the start of KSISF here.

Hence, the old City Police Commissioner’s office building, which is lying vacant, can be temporarily allotted to KSISF.

Following this, Devajyoti Ray, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Grievances and Human Rights, on behalf of the DG and IGP, has issued an order dated Aug. 4, 2025, allotting a part of the old Mysuru City Police Commissioner’s office building (extreme right, newly constructed) to KSISF, Mysuru battalion.

The copies have been marked to the Internal Security Division (ISD) and the Mysuru City Police Commissioner, for further action, quoting the letter of CM Siddaramaiah. When contacted, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar said that the letter has been processed regarding the above proposal.

Posts allotted

The newly created KSISF Mysuru battalion will be allocated 1,192 posts, including 1,170 executive posts headed by a Commandant and 22 administrative staff headed by the Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO).

The force will guard vital installations like Mysore Airport, Mysuru Central Prisons, Karnataka Police Academy (KPA), Kabini, Nugu and Taraka Dams, Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Reservoir, Shimsha and Shivanasamudra hydropower plants, Harangi and Hemavathi Dams and Mangaluru Jail, presently handled by KSISF, second battalion, headquartered in Shivamogga.

Consent has been given to create 100 posts at the initial stage for the early functioning of KSISF.

