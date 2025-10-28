‘Doll makers badly hurt due to high tariffs’

October 28, 2025

Prize-winners of Dasara Doll Show-2025

Mysore/Mysuru: “Due to levy of 100 percent tariffs on export parcels valued at over Rs. 20,000, we are unable to export our unique Indian dolls to western countries such as America and Canada,” said R.G. Singh of Ramsons Bombe Mane.

He was speaking at the Dasara Doll Show-2025 prize distribution ceremony organised jointly by Bharat Vikas Parishad Bharadwaja Shakha, Mysuru and Ramsons Bombe Mane at Mysuru Bombe Rangamandira of Ramsons Handicrafts Emporium in Ittigegud here recently.

Pointing out that Government policies are having an adverse effect on exports because of very high tariffs, R.G. Singh said “We are exporting 100 parcels of dolls to Canada and America every year. However, due to 100 percent tariffs this year, we are unable to send even a single parcel and this is because of 100 percent tariff. At this rate, one can imagine the effect that high tariffs will make on export of bigger products and execution of projects.”

Stating that their suppliers in Chennai and Pondicherry too expressed their inability to export, he said that this has resulted in rise of prices of domestic dolls, which has become unaffordable for many buyers. Maintaining that many indigenous products of Mysuru are being copied, he said that though it is said that the origins of doll arrangement lied in the erstwhile Vijayanagar empire, many books on Dasara have made no mention about this.

Prizes were distributed to the winners of the Dasara Doll Show.

Junior category: First prize – Vinay Govindaraj, second prize – Navya Yoganand, third prize – Uma Nanjundaiah and consolation prize – Pooja Dinesh.

Mid-level category: First – Akshay Balaji, second – Suma Shivaprasad, third – Kalpana Urs and consolation – Usha Nagaraj.

Senior category: First – Ramamani Gurudatta, second – Geetha Raghuram, third – Manjula Murthy and consolation prize – Padmashri Ravishankar.

Mass category: First – Geetha Srihari, second – Sridevi Srivatsa, third – Hemalatha Kumaraswamy and consolation prize – Rajeshwari Ganeshan.

Organisations category: First – Cambridge School, Kanakadasanagar, second – DAV Public School and third – Arivina Mane Mahila Balaga.

Suma Krishna and Shyamala Prasanna were presented a special prize for bonsai plant culture.

Bharat Vikas Parishad Mysuru President Dr. B.N. Ranganatha Rao, Regional President R. Nagabushan and former President Jagadish were present.