GRAAM’s Panchayat to Parliament Expedition… Youth for Governance Fellows from Mysuru to visit Parliament of India

October 28, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Grassroots Research and Advocacy Movement (GRAAM), Mysuru, in collaboration with the Hanns Seidel Foundation (HSF), Germany, continues its mission of nurturing informed, responsible, and civic-minded youth through the Youth for Governance Fellowship (Y4G). Now in its fourth successful year, the Fellowship provides a structured learning platform for young leaders to understand governance systems, public policy and democratic processes in India.

As part of this year’s learning journey themed “From Panchayat to Parliament,” a team of 26 Youth for Governance Fellows from Mysuru have embarked on an exposure visit to Delhi from today (Oct. 28) to Oct.31. This national-level exposure aims to strengthen their understanding of the Indian governance ecosystem and deepen their appreciation for democratic institutions. The Fellows will have the rare opportunity to visit and engage with several key national institutions, including:

● Parliament of India: Guided exposure to the highest democratic institution.

● Rashtrapati Bhavan: Understanding the role and functioning of the President’s Secretariat.

● NITI Aayog: Interaction with officials to explore India’s policy-making and development frameworks.

● Capacity Building Commission: Learning about government transformation and administrative reforms.

● Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation (SPMRF): Dialogue with policy thinkers and governance experts.

In addition, they will engage in insightful interactions with prominent leaders such as H.D. Kumaraswamy, V. Somanna, Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and Binay Singh, gaining first-hand perspectives on leadership, governance and public policy.

This exposure visit serves as culmination of Governance Expedition undertaken by the Youth for Governance Fellows from Panchayat to Parliament where they have already interacted with Gram Panchayats, Zilla Panchayats and City Corporations across Karnataka. By connecting the grassroots governance experience with national-level institutions, the programme offers a holistic view of India’s democratic fabric, says a press release from Dr. R. Basavaraju, Executive Director, GRAAM.