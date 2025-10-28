A rare kind of felicitation

October 28, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: “We can see teachers who impart knowledge with all sincerity to their students, but only a rare few treat them as their own children and take care of their well-being with a motherly heart. Prof. R. Visweswaran’s heart found no boundary in embracing his disciples and ensuring their needs and progress throughout their life,” said Dr. Komanduri Sheshadri, eminent violinist and retired Professor, Principal of Sri Venkateshwara College of Music & Dance (SVCMD), Tirupati, narrating his experience in Mysuru recently.

Dr. Sheshadri was in city to felicitate his guru, the internationally renowned musician, composer and musicologist, Prof. R. Visweswaran, at his residence on behalf of ‘Raaga Rasagnya’ Music Sabha, Tirupati, with the title ‘Nada Rasagnya.’

Dr. Sheshadri was a student of Visweswaran at the University Fine Arts College, Mysuru, in the 1960s.

The informal event unfurled with heart-touching scenes of ‘Padapuja’ of Visweswaran couple, rendering a composition of Visweswaran, offering of ‘Arasina Kumkuma’ to Usha Visweswaran, besides honouring Visweswaran with the citation, shawl, fruits and a purse by the members of Raaga Rasagnya.

Prof. Visweswaran, overwhelmed by the love and respect showered on him by the disciples and their students, said that when the thoughts of the guru and the disciple integrates perfectly, the bhava of oneness blossoms and the disciple gets the ability to understand guru’s teachings. This oneness gives proximity to their relations and Prof. Sheshadri is his worthy student.

S.H. Venkatesh, President of Raaga Rasagnya, Hemavathy, Treasurer, Dr. K.V. Krishna, a senior violinist and HoD, SVCMD, Dr. K. Vandana, senior vocalist and faculty, SVCMD, Tirupati and several members of the Sabha participated in the felicitation, which brought everyone a feeling of divinity in a homely atmosphere.

—Keshava Saralaya