‘AI drives modern innovations’

October 28, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, Executive Secretary, JSS Mahavidyapeetha, Mysuru, stated that in this rapidly evolving century, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is driving modern innovations.

Speaking at the inauguration of the workshop on ‘Artificial Intelligence Applications – Sharing the Future with AI’ at JSS College for Women, Saraswathipuram, here recently, he emphasised that in this digital era, AI will play a predominant role. He further stated that AI offers both opportunities and risks, urging users to adopt a sensible approach.

The chief guest, Dr. S. Manjunath, Principal Engineer at Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd., World Trade Centre, Bengaluru, stated that AI is no longer just a technology but a capability and those capable of using AI will thrive. He noted that AI has opened doors to new opportunities, urging everyone to adapt to this transformative change.

In his presidential address, Dr. D.S. Guru, Senior Professor, Department of Studies in Computer Science, University of Mysore, emphasised the integration of AI with biotechnology and nanotechnology.

He noted that AI enables us to effectively utilise the vast amount of available data. He further said that AI is not here to replace humans but to complement our capabilities.

Dr. Rechanna, Principal and H.G. Pradeep, IQAC Coordinator and Head, Department of Computer Science, were present along with staff and students.

The inaugural session was followed by three technical sessions and 20 paper presentations.

The first technical session, led by Dr. D.S. Guru, Senior Professor, DoS in Computer Science, University of Mysore, focused on “The AI in Real Time: Opportunities and Challenges.” The second technical session was conducted by Dr. S. Manjunath, Principal Engineer, Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd., World Trade Centre, Bengaluru, on “AI for Language Processing.”

The final technical session was delivered by Dr. Anitha Raghavendra, Senior Data Scientist, Aashaya Designs and Solutions, Mysuru, on “AI in Agriculture.”

Keerthana and group rendered the invocation. P.S. Sahana, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science, welcomed. R.V. Nandini, Asst. Professor, Dept. of Computer Science, proposed the vote of thanks. S.D. Rakshitha, Assistant Professor, Dept. of Computer Science, compered.