Camera system glitches lead to wrong penalties

December 9, 2024

We are rectifying errors in AI systems: Police

Mysuru: There have been several instances where traffic violation notices have been mistakenly sent by Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems to two-wheeler riders for not wearing seatbelts and four-wheeler drivers for not wearing helmets.

Additionally, riders have been wrongly penalised for triple riding, when only one person was on the vehicle. Other issues with AI cameras include vehicles being penalised for overspeeding on Ring Road and Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway, while in reality, the vehicles were either parked at home or in a workshop. There have also been cases where a four-wheeler received a notice for a violation committed by a two-wheeler and vice versa.

Addressing these anomalies in camera identification and image accuracy, Traffic Police acknowledged that such issues are to be expected with the introduction of new AI systems.

“These are rare occurrences, happening in one out of a thousand cases. We are actively working to eliminate errors and ensure proper verification of vehicle registration details to prevent mistakes. In case such errors occur, people can approach Traffic Police,” said an officer.