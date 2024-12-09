Yuva Brigade leads Kapila River Cleaning Drive

December 9, 2024

Mysuru: The 16-pillared mantapa, commonly called Hadinaaru Kaalu Mantapa at Kapila River in Nanjangud near the Srikanteshwara Swamy Temple, a symbol of heritage and devotion, shone once again thanks to the efforts of the Yuva Brigade and local volunteers.

Determined to preserve the beauty and sanctity of the site, the youth-led team took on the daunting task of clearing silt and debris that had accumulated during the recent floods, forming an island-like mound around the structure.

With no action from authorities despite months of inaction, the Yuva Brigade stepped in. Their cleaning drive, part of the larger ‘Namami Kapila’ initiative, began early on a Saturday morning (Dec. 7) and continued over the weekend.

Over 40 volunteers, including NCC cadets and children from Makkala Mane, worked tirelessly to remove approximately 4-5 tractor loads of ritual waste, including discarded clothes, photo frames, wedding invitations and other offerings left in the river.

The silt surrounding the mantapa had reached a height of five feet, severely impacting the flow of the river and diminishing the structure’s grandeur. Though initially considering the use of heavy machinery like JCBs, the team resorted to manual labour due to logistical challenges. Their determination paid off as they restored the mantapa to its former glory.

Yuva Brigade Coordinator Chandrashekhar, District Coordinator Nitin, Makkala Mane Founder Somasekhar, Sunil, Girish, Suri, Satish, Mohan, Prajwal, Ravi, Krishna Jois, Srinivas, Chandan, Ravi Shastri, Anurag and NCC cadets participated in this cleaning drive.

The ‘Namami Kapila’ campaign, which has been conducted regularly for over a decade, aims to maintain the cleanliness and sanctity of the Kapila River. The drive has set an example of how collective action can protect cultural and natural treasures.