Traffic offenders beware !
News, Top Stories

Traffic offenders beware !

December 9, 2024

Police may knock at your door Rs. 240 crore fine pending in city

Mysuru: If you have received a penalty notice for violating traffic rules and haven’t paid the fine, the Traffic Police may soon be knocking on your door to collect the dues.

The Mysuru City Traffic Police, ramping up their efforts against violations, are now visiting the doorsteps of violators to recover outstanding fines amounting Rs. 239,80,55,300.

City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar told Star of Mysore this morning that this drive will continue until the outstanding dues are fully recovered.

The outstanding fines in Mysuru alone have reached nearly Rs. 249 crore. The primary focus is on individuals with more than 10 violation cases linked to their vehicles. “Some vehicles have 15 to 20 violation cases. Along with home visits, we are also conducting road checks. If any such vehicle is spotted, we will collect all pending fines for that particular vehicle,” said Traffic Police Officers.

To promote discipline and accountability, the Traffic Police have decided to visit the homes of repeat offenders and issue notices demanding payment of outstanding fines. A team consisting of an ASI and two Constables will also engage with offenders and their families, offering a pep talk to raise awareness and instil better traffic sense,  officers said.

50 percent rebate

In 2022, a total of 10,30,771 traffic violation cases were booked, resulting in the collection of Rs. 6,52,70,500. In 2023, this number increased to 11,68,888 offenders, with Rs. 17,35,39,550 collected.

The increase in collections can be attributed to a 50 percent rebate announced by the State Government.

READ ALSO  Defective number plates on the rise

The rebate allowed violators to settle their pending dues with a 50 percent concession. By Nov. 30, 2024, 21,23,374 cases had been booked, with Rs. 5,20,98,800 collected.

Helmetless riding common

Helmetless riding remains a common offence. In 2022, 5,08,514 riders were penalised for not wearing helmets, while 6,48,285 cases were booked in 2023. In 2024, this number rose to 8,86,691 cases.

Similarly, the number of people penalised for driving without seatbelts has surged. In 2022, 4,219 individuals were booked and in 2023, 6,786 cases were registered. However, by 2024, a significant jump occurred, with 5,06,436 people booked for not wearing seatbelts.

This rise in offences is largely due to the installation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras across Mysuru. Totally, 2,90,971 traffic violation cases were booked in 2022, 3,65,657 cases in 2023 and 3,99,770 cases have been booked in 2024, till Nov. 30. 

413 cameras in city

Mysuru has 413 cameras on roads, junctions, circles and major intersections. Among them, 55 are AI cameras, 58 CCTV cameras, 50 ANPR cameras, 250 surveillance cameras, primarily for law and order enforcement.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching