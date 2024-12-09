Prof. V.K. Nataraj passes away

December 9, 2024

Mysuru: Prof. V.K. Nataraj (85), former Registrar, University of Mysore and a resident of 4th Main, Jayalakshmipuram, passed away at a private hospital in city this morning.

He leaves behind his wife, two daughters and a host of relatives and friends.

Prof. Nataraj was scheduled to take part in the panel discussion on the topic ‘Is caste census necessary for social justice?’ organised by Mysore Open Forum in city yesterday, but the event was cancelled following his ill health.

The mortal remains of Prof. Nataraj will be kept at his residence till tomorrow morning for the public to pay their last respects following which his body will be donated to JSS Hospital at 11 am, according to family sources.

Profile: Born on Oct. 6, 1939, Prof. V.K. Nataraj studied Economics at University of Mysore (UoM) and M Litt. at Oxford University. He had served as the Professor at Institute of Development Studies, UoM.

He had been a Research Fellow at the University of York, UK and Senior Research Officer, National Institute for Training in Industrial Engineering in Mumbai. He was also a Member of the Board of Trustees of the Malcolm and Elizabeth Adiseshiah Trust.

He was a Visiting Faculty for several Universities including the University of Sussex, UK, Centre for Political Studies, JNU, Delhi. After retirement, he had served as the Director of Madras Institute of Development Studies, Chennai.