Former Forest officer appeals Minister to give prominence for Forest Horticulture
News

Former Forest officer appeals Minister to give prominence for Forest Horticulture

October 28, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Retired Forest Department Secretary A.C. Lakshman has appealed Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre to give prominence to Forest Horticulture.

Lakshman who spoke after presenting a copy of senior Journalist Amshi Prasannakumar’s book ‘Tambaku Bittaki Hebbevu Beledevu’ to Khandre, said that promotion of Forest Horticulture will help improve the economic condition of our farmers. Pointing out that the State had a very rich forest wealth during the times of Amogha Varsha, Immadi Pulikeshi, The Gangas, Hoysals, Vijayanagar Rulers and Mysore Wadiyars, he said that if the bureaucracy works with total commitment, then set targets can be achieved and make the State a more prosperous one.

Khandre later told Lakshman to meet him on a convenient date at Bengaluru to discuss the matter in detail.

