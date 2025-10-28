Khandre visits Green Mysuru Nursery
News

Khandre visits Green Mysuru Nursery

October 28, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Minister for Forest, Environment and Ecology Eshwar Khandre visited ‘Green Mysuru Nursery’ established by former MUDA Chairman and Congress leader H.V. Rajeev  on Nanjangud road here yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion Khandre said that the nursery has been playing a crucial role for protecting our environment by distributing more than a lakh tree saplings. Pointing out it is significant to note that the saplings are distributed for free even beyond Mysuru district, he stressed on the need for saving our nature for future generations.

Recalling that he taken part along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the ‘Laksha Vruksha’ programme conceptualised by H.V. Rajeev earlier, Khandre maintained that it is important to create awareness amongst our students on the significance of saving our ecology, environment and nature. The H.V. Rajeev Sneha Balaga has been doing it with commitment, he lauded.

Leaders J.P. Nagar Nandish, Shivanagappa, Varuna Mahesh, Prakash, K.V. Mallesh, Virupaksha, Mallesh, Khanavali Nagendra, Rajeev Sneha Balaga office-bearers Shesh Prasad, S. Ranganath, Jayanth, Karigowda, B.G. Keshava, Kamala, Nagesh, Raghu, Nagaraj, Suresh, Krishnappa, Vishwanath, Siddaraju, Chandru, Siddappaji, Vikas Shastri and others were present.

