Two tiger attacks spur State to form wildlife conflict task force

October 28, 2025

Centralised command centre, drones and thermal cameras to aid wildlife monitoring

Bandipur: In a decisive move to curb rising instances of human-wildlife conflict, Forest Minister Eshwar B. Khandre has directed the formation of a State-level Task Force comprising local elected representatives, NGOs and environmental experts.

The initiative aims to ensure a coordinated response to wildlife-related incidents while fostering peaceful coexistence between forest-fringe communities and wild animals.

The announcement came during a review meeting held last evening at the office of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve Director, attended by MLAs from H.D. Kote and Gundlupet along with senior Forest Department officials. The discussions primarily focused on two recent tiger attack deaths reported in Saragur taluk.

Minister Khandre said the proposed Task Force would not only manage conflict situations but also work to educate villagers on living harmoniously alongside wildlife.

Promoting empathy, understanding

He stressed the need for awareness campaigns highlighting precautionary measures and responsible behaviour in forest-fringe areas. As part of its outreach, the Task Force will visit schools near forests to sensitise students on wildlife conservation and promote empathy and understanding.

He added that the Task Force will serve as a vital bridge between forest officials and local communities, fostering mutual trust and cooperation in addressing wildlife challenges.

On operational measures, the Minister directed that all wildlife capture operations involving elephants, tigers or leopards strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Forest personnel have been instructed to maintain cordial relations with villagers and alert them via loudspeakers if wild animals stray into human habitats. Timely updates should also be shared on social media platforms to ensure public safety.

Centralised command centre

To bolster surveillance and coordination, Khandre announced the establishment of a centralised command centre equipped with thermal cameras, drones and modern communication tools.

This centre will issue instant WhatsApp alerts whenever wild animals are spotted near villages, agricultural fields or residential zones. Directions have already been issued to operationalise the system and ensure swift emergency responses.

Recognising the need for stronger on-ground vigilance, the Minister called for intensified patrolling to prevent harm to both humans and wildlife and to safeguard crops from damage. However, he acknowledged a shortage of personnel within the department and directed officials to expedite recruitment. Frontline staff may also be appointed on a contract basis, wherever required.

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) has been tasked with submitting a detailed report within five days outlining measures to prevent elephants and tigers from straying beyond forest limits. Proposed solutions include tentacle fencing, solar-powered fencing, elephant trenches and chain-link fencing along railway barricades.

The meeting was attended by MLAs Anil Chikkamadu and H.M. Ganesh Prasad, PCCF P.C. Ray, Principal Secretary Manoj Kumar, APCCF Manoj Rajan, Chamarajanagar DC Shilpa Nag, S.P. B.T. Kavitha, Tiger Project Director Dr. P. Ramesh Kumar, Bandipur Tiger Reserve Director S. Prabhakaran and other senior officials.

Restricting safari activities

Earlier in the day, Minister Khandre told reporters that representatives from four farmers’ associations had met him on his way from Mysuru to Bandipur.

They expressed concern that safari activities were pushing wild animals out of forest areas and demanded that safaris be temporarily halted. The Minister assured them that a meeting will be convened to deliberate on the issue. Farmers’ associations also voiced grievances over delays in permission to harvest and transport teak and sandalwood trees grown on private lands. The Minister directed Forest officials to respond promptly to such complaints.