Congress candidate dismisses charges of ‘getting booked’
May 11, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A day after the Assembly polls voting, Chamundeshwari Constituency Congress candidate Mavinahalli Siddegowda has refuted charges purportedly made by some of his fellow Congress leaders that he has been ‘booked’ by rival JD(S) candidate.

Addressing a press meet at his residence this noon, Siddegowda said that it was Opposition leader and former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah who took pains to get him the Congress ticket for Chamundeshwari Constituency, even though he had not applied for it like other aspirants.

Strongly refuting the charges made by some of his fellow Congressmen, who chiefly included former ZP President K. Marigowda, he said that it was a plot by some disgruntled Congress leaders to malign him when the polls were underway.

When asked why he was alone at the press meet, Siddegowda said the party workers were tired of poll campaign and were relaxing at their homes and as such could not attend the press meet which was called at short notice.

Recent Comments
