Yeligehundi villagers cast vote after boycotting polls for 6-and-a-half hours

May 11, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Villagers of Yeligehundi in Mysuru taluk, coming under Chamundeshwari Constituency, who had boycotted polls yesterday citing lack of civic amenities in the village, finally exercised their franchise after the authorities promised to address the issues raised by them.

Alleging that Yeligehundi was lacking in basic amenities and infrastructure, the villagers stayed away from voting, which began at 7 am yesterday. Upon learning to know of the boycott, Tahsildar Girish, Kadakola Town Municipal Council (TMC) official and other staff rushed to the village to convince the villagers to withdraw their poll boycott.

The villagers told the officials that some of them do not know where Yeligehundi is. Also their numerous representations to the authorities on the lack of civic amenities have gone in vain.

The villagers were initially reluctant to pay heed to the assurances of the officials. But after much convincing, they agreed to take part in voting, following which the voting began at 1.30 pm, much to the relief of the officials.

Yeligehundi has 1,085 voters and the Election Commission had set up a polling booth (No. 239) at the Government School in the village. The voting began at 1.30 pm after the boycott ended and the poll authorities allowed the villagers to vote till 7.45 pm as the voting which was scheduled to commence at 7 am, the standard time throughout the State, began 6-and-a-half hours late.

As many as 745 voters in the village exercised their franchise and the authorities sealed the EVMs after the relaxed polling hours ended. Later the EVMs were taken to the strong room where other EVMs of the Constituency were kept.