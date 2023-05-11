Missing names: Hundreds of voters return home disappointed

May 11, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: It was common to see hundreds of voters returning home disappointed at several booths unable to exercise their franchise, for their names missing in the voter list.

This was the scene at several Polling Stations in the city including the Polling Booth-34 at Ambale Annaiah Pandit Government Higher Primary School, Chamaraja Double Road, in Krishnaraja Assembly Constituency, during the polling in the city yesterday.

One voter Vijayalakshmi said, “I have my voter ID and had been voting at this booth in several elections, but this time my name is not found in the list. I was told to search for my name in other booths, but to no avail. The Officials have deliberately done this.”

Another voter Prabhakar vented his anguish saying, “The voter list contains the names of dead voters, except for those alive. It has been the act of Polling Officials every year. I have been voting for the past 40 years, but my name is not in the list.”

According to a booth agent, the highest of complaints related to missing voters names were in Krishnaraja Constituency. Over 200 voters came to the booth only to return disappointed, as either their names were missing from the list or deleted.

“I have been voting at Nirmala Convent School (Chamaraja Constituency) in the past elections. This time only my wife’s name was there but not mine. I had to return home without voting, disappointed. The authorities are responsible for removing my name from the list. Of course, in our country, nobody gets penalised for such mistakes. That is why officials do an inefficient job,” said H.R. Srirangarajan, Gokulam II Stage.