Tyre burst: Occupants injured as car rams into divider

May 11, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The driver and occupants of a car had a miraculous escape, when the car in which they were proceeding rammed into the road driver following a tyre burst in front of AIISH’s Panchavati Hostel on Bogadi Road in city.

It is learnt that the Hyundai Creta (KA-09-MC-5991) was proceeding from Gaddige Road towards city and when it was proceeding in front of AIISH Hostel, one of the car tyre burst and the car rammed into the road divider and climbed on it causing injuries to the car occupants.

Eye witnesses told Star of Mysore that if at all the car had jumped to the other side of the road after hitting the road divider, a major accident would have taken place.

Meanwhile, public said that there is a slope on the road in front of the hostel and vehicles speed on this part of the road from both sides which is very dangerous. They have urged the authorities concerned to install road humps on this part of the road to prevent accidents in future.