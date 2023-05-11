Technical glitch in EVM keeps voters waiting for one hour!
May 11, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the technical glitch in Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), the voters had to wait for one hour to exercise their franchise at the Polling Booth Number-190 in St. Mary’s School, Ramanuja Road, Krishnaraja Assembly Constituency in the city yesterday.

The technical glitch in EVM came to notice at around 11.30 am and the voters in the queue outside, had to wait for one hour before the EVM was restored to condition to resume voting at 12.30 pm. While some of the voters thought it tiresome to wait for a longer duration and went home and returned to exercise their franchise.

Narayanappa, a voter, blamed it on the political highhandedness and the deliberate act of inert officials, who have fixed such EVMs, as one hour lost in waiting for EVM to get repaired, is costly.

KR Constituency has reported 60 percent voter turnout and the Polling Officials should have extended the timings of voting to match for one hour that went waste without voting.

On the other hand, the voters and Polling Staff, who were tired in the process, had no way to quench even their thirst due to lack of adequate drinking water facilities.

