Congress candidate insulted Vokkaligas: Prathap Simha
News

Congress candidate insulted Vokkaligas: Prathap Simha

April 3, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Incumbent Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha responded strongly to Animal Husbandry Minister K. Venkatesh’s allegations, which implicated former PM Deve Gowda in him (Prathap Simha) missing the ticket to contest the LS elections.

Addressing media persons here this morning, Prathap Simha expressed his dismay at Venkatesh’s statement, stating that he had lost all respect for him. He added that Deve Gowda was adept at nurturing new leaders. Never did he suppress anyone, he said.  Prathap Simha emphasised that Minister Venkatesh should acknowledge that it was Deve Gowda who had mentored him as a leader. He revealed that Deve Gowda had a constructive hour-long conversation with Home Minister Amit Shah in his favour. Prathap Simha urged Venkatesh to refrain from making such allegations.

Highlighting that the Congress party still had the opportunity to change its candidate from the Mysuru-Kodagu seat, Prathap Simha called on the party to nominate a deserving Vokkaliga candidate. He criticised the current candidate, stating that he lacked the essential qualities of a Vokkaliga and had previously insulted the community many times.

Simha urged Congress to first replace their candidate before attempting to play Vokkaliga card.

