None from H.D. Deve Gowda family will smell victory: CM

April 3, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: None of the members from the camp of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda will savour the sweet scent of victory in the upcoming LS election, declared Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Speaking at a Congress party campaign near Abhishek Circle in Hebbal, Siddaramaiah revealed that he had received information indicating the likely defeat of former PM Deve Gowda’s son, former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy, his grandson Prajwal Revanna and son-in-law Dr. C.N. Manjunath in the Mandya, Hassan and Bangalore Rural Constituencies respectively.

Encouraging party members to remain grounded and not succumb to emotional appeals, the CM cautioned against the persuasive tactics employed by H.D. Deve Gowda and H.D. Kumaraswamy during their campaign visits. He emphasised the necessity of seeing through their falsehoods and not falling prey to their emotional ploys.

“Yediyurappa was accountable for the downfall of H.D. Kumaraswamy’s Government. However, they have now allied. Despite Congress holding 80 MLAs, we (Congress) allowed Kumaraswamy to lead the Government with JD(S) having only 38 MLAs, solely to prevent their collaboration with the BJP. Nevertheless, JD(S) leaders, who once criticised BJP for the Coalition Government’s collapse, have now allied,” he remarked.

In a subtle jab at H.D. Deve Gowda, he highlighted that the former PM, who currently lavishes praise on PM Narendra Modi, had opted against aligning with the BJP during the Janata Dal split, only to be later ousted unceremoniously from JD(S), which he had helped establish.

Citing the case of Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda, Siddaramaiah noted that instead of granting the ticket to Harishgowda, then a JD(S) member, H.D. Deve Gowda allocated it to Prof. K.S. Rangappa. “He exploits individuals and then discards them. There are no better examples than myself and Harishgowda,” he said.

Modi’s contribution to Karnataka is zero

During his speech, Siddaramaiah criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his purported lack of contribution to Karnataka’s development and welfare. He has merely overseen a rise in the prices of essential commodities, Siddaramaiah remarked.

He further noted the absence of both PM Modi and Amit Shah during a severe drought in the State, highlighting their current visits solely for electoral gains. “All 25 MPs remain silent in the presence of the PM, fearing to speak up. Do we desire such representatives in Lok Sabha?” he questioned the audience.