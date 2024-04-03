Shah holds road show at Channapatna
Shah holds road show at Channapatna

April 3, 2024

Channapatna: Later on Tuesday evening, Shah participated in a road show in Channapatna that comes under Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha seat to campaign for BJP Candidate Dr. C.N. Manjunath, a Cardiologist and a former Director of Bengaluru’s Jayadeva Hospital.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who is the JD(S) candidate for Mandya LS seat and the current MLA from Channapatna, BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra, MLC C.P. Yogeshwar and a host of other BJP and JD(S) leaders took part in the nearly 2-Km long road show. This was the first public campaign of BJP central leaders with JD(S) leaders for the LS polls. Scores of supporters of both the BJP and JD(S) stood on either side of the road along with flags of their respective parties to greet the leaders.

The choice of the place for the road show is seen as a challenge to Deputy CM D.K.Shivakumar and his brother D.K.Suresh, the incumbent Bangalore Rural MP, who is seeking re-election. 

Searching