Yaduveer declares assets worth Rs. 4.99 crore

April 3, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Titular head of Mysore royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who filed his nomination papers as the BJP candidate for the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha seat on Wednesday, has declared assets worth a total of Rs. 4.99 crore.

The affidavit submitted by Yaduveer, aged 32, son of Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and residing at F-1, The Palace Mysore, Mysore – 570001, reveals assets totalling Rs. 4,99,59,303 under his ownership. Additionally, assets under the names of his spouse and dependent are valued at Rs. 1,04,25,000 and Rs. 3,63,55,343, respectively. Notably, the affidavit excludes any immovable properties such as agricultural land, non-agricultural land, or residential and commercial buildings under his, his spouse’s, or his  dependent’s ownership.

The declared assets encompass gold and silver jewellery and bullion valued at Rs. 3,39,00,000 in his possession, Rs. 1,02,50,000 under his wife’s ownership, and Rs. 24,50,000 under his dependent’s ownership. Yaduveer has disclosed bank deposits and investments in bonds and shares totalling Rs. 1,36,04,303, which includes Rs. 1,00,000 in cash. By his income tax filings, Yaduveer reported an income of Rs. 28,42,970 for the fiscal year 2022-23, Rs. 8,51,340 for 2021-22 and                                                          Rs. 1,68,330 for 2020-21.

Searching