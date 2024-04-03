Kodagu water bodies await good rains

April 3, 2024

Following rise in maximum temperature, Talacauvery, the birth place of River Cauvery is severely affected

Madikeri: The rivers and water bodies in Kodagu district where River Cauvery originates are at the mercy of Rain God, owing to rise in mercury level with every passing day. The tributaries of Cauvery have dried up resembling arid region, with rocks and sand visible at the bottom.

Talacauvery, the birthplace of River Cauvery is also hit by sweltering heat, causing dip in water level at Triveni Sangama in Bhagamandala. The devotees are finding it difficult to take a holy dip. Except for the rainfall in Napoklu region, no other parts in the district have received seasonal rainfall.

Following the deficit in rain and lack of adequate downpour during the previous rainy season, the rivers have dried up in the month of March itself due to scorching sun. The river area near Guhya-Agastheshwara Temple at Siddapura resembles a ground. The river at Dubare that was brimming with water has been adding to the disappointment of tourists with the river touching rock bottom. As a result, the river rafting here has also been stopped. When the river was flowing heavily, the sand bags were kept to arrest the flow of water, but now the situation is vice-versa.

Similarly, lakes and borewells are also getting dried up contributing to the failure of Jal Jeevan Mission that was intended to supply water at the doorsteps of the people, at most of Gram Panchayat (GP) limits. With no water available, how can we supply water? ask the hapless GP authorities.

If there is no spell of good rainfall in the next few days, the situation may turn worse further with the cry for drinking water expected to touch its peak. The impact can be also felt in the neighbouring districts which were largely dependent on Cauvery river water to meet their drinking water requirements.

Coffee yield to be hit

The lakes at coffee estates have also gone dry, with the growers finding it difficult to supply water to the plantation. With rivers also dried up and inadequate rainfall, the plantations may suffer damage affecting the yield next year. The coffee growers are praying for a minimum of three to four days of copious rain.

The representatives of various organisations, devotees, farmers, political leaders and several others have also offered prayers at Talacauvery and Chamundi Hill hoping for a good spell of rain.

Temperature at 33 to 35 degree Celsius

On one hand rivers have almost gone dry, while on the other hand, scorching sun has been troubling the people. Kodagu, that is popular as ‘Kashmir of South India’ for its salubrious weather condition maintaining the temperature level irrespective of season has been witnessing the maximum temperature hovering between 33 to 35 degree Celsius in the month of March-April.

Hoping for a respite, thousands of tourists are thronging Kodagu, but have been expressing their dismay over the soaring temperature and non-availability of water. If this is the situation now, what does the month of April-May hold for the district. This is the moot question in their mind. Even the wildlife is largely affected by pressing water situation, which are now straying out of forests in search of water at estates and farms. However, the lakes and water bodies at these farms and estates have also dried up. Following the unbearable heat and wildfire, the green patches at forests are also damaged, triggering scarcity of food for wild animals.