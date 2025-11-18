Congress delegation urges DC to expedite modalities of GMA

November 18, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: With the State Cabinet giving its nod for the formation of Greater Mysuru Authority (GMA), a delegation of the City and District Congress recently submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy urging him to expedite the modalities regarding the formation of GMA.

Speaking after receiving the 17-point memorandum, Lakshmikanth Reddy said that CM Siddaramaiah has given some instructions on the formation of GMA at a meeting held recently and the proposal in this regard is being prepared accordingly, which when completed, will be sent to the Government. The opinions and suggestions of the public will be suitably incorporated in the preparation of the project’s DPR, he added.

The memorandum came up with suggestions such as — Easing of vehicular traffic movement in the heart of the city; Priority for expansion of Airport, Railway Infrastructure and Road Transport network; Space for Green Zone; Priority for waste disposal and maintenance of hygiene; Attraction of investors; Upgradation of the education sector; Tourism boost; Increasing the number of Wards in accordance with the wider scope of GMA; Promotion of Real Estate Industry; Conservation of available water resources, control of environmental pollution, providing quality power etc.

KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana, District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, former ZP President B.M. Ramu, former Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa and others were present.