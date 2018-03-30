Congress finalises list of 75 candidates
Bengaluru:  With the announcement of poll schedule, the KPCC is said to have finalised the list of 75 candidates and sent it to the party high command for approval.

The list contains the names of influential leaders and Ministers including CM Siddharamaiah, KPCC President Dr. G. Parameshwara, Minister D.K. Shivakumar, K.J. George and Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa and also some of the leaders of JD(S) and BJP who joined the party recently.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the AICC Screening Committee will hold a meeting on April 9 and 10 and finalise the list of Congress candidates for 135  Assembly segments.

While Siddharamaiah will contest from Chamundeshwari in Mysuru city, KPCC President Dr. G. Parameshwara will contest from Koratagere in Tumakuru district, Minister D.K. Shivakumar from Kanakapura, Ramlinga Reddy from BTM Layout in Bengaluru, T.B. Jayachandra from Sira, Ramanath Rai from Bantwal, Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa from T. Narsipur, K.J. George from Sarvajnanagar, K.R. Ramesh Kumar from Srinivasapura, R.V. Deshpande from Haliyal in Uttar Kannada district and H.K. Patil from Gadag.

The list also includes Anjali Nimabalkar, wife of IPS officer Hemant Nimbalkar from Khanapur in Belagavi district.

Lakshmi Hebbalkar from Belagavi Rural, Ashok Pattan from Ramadurga, Siddu Nyamagouda from Jamkhandi, Vijayananda Kashappanavar from Hungud, H.P. Manjunath from Hunsur and M.K. Somashekar from K.R. Constituency  in Mysuru.

March 30, 2018

