Keep vehicles in good condition for poll duty

Mysuru: With the Election Commission of India (ECI) announcing the Karnataka Assembly poll schedule, Deputy Commissioner (DC) K.B. Sivakumar has asked all Government Departments to keep the vehicles attached to them in good running condition.

In a press release, the DC said that Government vehicles must be ready for poll work deployment whenever asked to by the election authorities.

Also, the Government Departments, Boards, Corporations and other Government bodies must submit statistical details of all vehicles in their purview to the DC Office along with the e-mail address.

Vehicles bearing the tag ‘On Karnataka Government Service’ too should submit details of vehicle documents, Sivakumar said. The DC office e-mail is: [email protected]; Telfax: 0821-2428383.