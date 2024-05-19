Congress holds meeting to discuss strategy
News

Congress holds meeting to discuss strategy

May 19, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: With the Legislative Council polls for South Teachers Constituency scheduled to take place on June 3, the Congress held a strategy meeting at Chikkammaniketana Kalyana Mantap in Kuvempunagar here yesterday.

Addressing the meeting, former MLA M.K. Somashekar said that the Congress Government has done much for the benefit of the teaching community. Highlighting that the Congress Government had met many demands and addressed many other issues concerning the teaching fraternity, he asked the Congress workers to educate the teachers on what the Congress has done for the welfare of teachers. Stressing on the need for Congress workers to maintain the tempo of the just concluded LS polls, he said that the party workers must give out their best for ensuring the victory of the party candidate Marithibbegowda.

Congress leader T.S. Ravishankar, who also addressed the meeting, wanted the Congress leaders and workers to focus largely on seeking first preferential vote as more such votes will  largely help the fortunes of the Congress candidate. Highlighting the importance of first preferential votes in Teacher and Graduate Constituencies, Ravishankar observed that the works done by Congress candidate Marithibbegowda as an MLC, is a plus point that will help him sail through in the elections.

The South Teachers constituency encompasses the districts of Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan and Chamarajanagar.

City Congress President R. Murthy, party leaders and workers were present.

